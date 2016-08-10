UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Aug 10 San Miguel Corp
* Says H1 reported net income 35.3 billion pesos
* H1 net income last year was 8.65 bln pesos, based a previous filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Neil Jerome Morales)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources