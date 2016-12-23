UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Dec 23 Century Pacific Food Inc
* Says set to further expand its branded exports business via acquisition of distribution companies in China
* Says will sign equity purchase agreement for a 100 percent interest in a group of entities distributing Century Tuna in China
* Says total consideration for 100 percent of the companies is $2.56 million Source text for Eikon: bit.ly/2i0sjzt Further company coverage: (Reporting By Enrico Dela Cruz)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources