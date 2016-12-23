Dec 23 Century Pacific Food Inc

* Says set to further expand its branded exports business via acquisition of distribution companies in China

* Says will sign equity purchase agreement for a 100 percent interest in a group of entities distributing Century Tuna in China

* Says total consideration for 100 percent of the companies is $2.56 million Source text for Eikon: bit.ly/2i0sjzt Further company coverage: (Reporting By Enrico Dela Cruz)