BRIEF-The Geo Group Inc announces pricing of offering of common stock
Aug 27(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Tuesday.
Borrower Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Limited
Guarantor Perpetual Corporate Trust Limited as trustee of the ANZ
Residential Covered Bond Trust
Issue Amount 1.0 billion euro
Maturity Date September 4, 2018
Coupon 1.375 pct
Reoffer price 99.316
Spread 17 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps
Payment Date September 4, 2013
Lead Manager(s) ANZ, Barclays, BNP Paribas & UBS
Ratings Aaa (Moody's) &
AAA (Fitch)
Listing London
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100-1
* Permanent tsb CEO says sees Irish mortgage market growing to 6.5-7 billion euros in 2017, aiming for double digit share Further company coverage: (Reporting By Alistair Smout)
BEIJING, March 8 China will curb speculative land purchases as it looks to fend off risks in the property market, land minister Jiang Daming said on Wednesday.