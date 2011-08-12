ROME Aug 12 Reforms adopted by the Italian government on Friday include a rule on job contracts which underpins the legal validity of the groundbreaking labour deal struck by auto giant Fiat FIA.MI last year, a source with knowledge of the draft measures said.

"There is a norm which extends the effects of the June 28 agreement to all parties and which is retroactive," the source said.

He was referring to a deal between employers' federation Confindustria and Italy's three main unions groups to make contracts signed at the company level binding if they win the backing of a majority of labour groups or workers.

