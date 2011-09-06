ROME, Sept 6 The Italian cabinet on Tuesday will discuss changes to an austerity package that include a special levy on very high earners, VAT increases and changes to pensions, a government source said.

"New measures are going to be taken to cabinet to add to the package approved in the Senate budget committee," the source said.

The extraordinary cabinet meeting later on Tuesday was convoked to authorise the calling of a confidence vote to help push the package though parliament.

(Reporting by Alberto Sisto)

