ROME, Sept 20 Italian employers' association Confindustria said on Tuesday Italy had lost international credibility and Silvio Berlusconi's government must either immediately adopt long overdue reforms or else resign.

"We are fed up of being an international laughing stock when we go abroad with our products," Confindustria President Emma Marcegaglia said at a conference near the northern city of Bologna.

"The government must either adopt immediate, serious and also unpopular reforms or else, I am not afraid to say it, it must pack its bags and resign."

Marcegaglia was speaking after Standard & Poors announced a one notch downgrade in Italy's sovereign credit rating to A/A-1, the same level as Malta and below Slovakia. (Reporting By Gavin Jones)