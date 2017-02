ROME Oct 4 Italian banks are currently suffering no funding problems, the head of ABI, the Italian banks association said on Tuesday, following reports of problems at Franco-Belgian bank Dexia .

"I don't have any idea about the situation at Dexia but at the moment in Italy there are no funding problems," ABI President Giuseppe Mussari told reporters at the margins of a conference in Rome. (Reporting By Stefano Bernabei)