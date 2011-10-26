ROME Oct 26 Italy promised European Union
partners on Wednesday a package of reform steps to boost growth
and control its public debt, including labour and pensions
reforms and additional revenues from property divestments.
In a letter sent to an EU summit in Brussels , the
government said it would put forward a firm plan of action to
boost growth by Nov. 15.
It promised measures to cut red tape and modernise state
administration to improve conditions for business.
It also said the minimum age for old age pensions would be
raised in gradual steps to 67 years for both men and women by
2026.
The letter also promised to raise 5 billion euros a year
from divestments and improved returns from state property.
(Reporting By James Mackenzie)