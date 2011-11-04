CANNES, France Nov 4 Prime Minister Silvio
Berlusconi said on Friday Italy had refused an offer of
financial support from the International Monetary Fund to help
overcome the economic crisis, adding that he had no intention of
resigning and did not believe his government would collapse.
Berlusconi earlier agreed to allow the IMF to monitor its
progress in carrying through reforms whose delay has sapped
market confidence in Italy and ravaged its government bonds.
Answering questions at a press conference at a G20 summit in
France, Berlusconi said he did not believe his time in
government was coming to an end despite a rebellion by
government supporters in parliament. Nobody else could
authoritatively represent Italy overseas, Berlusconi said,
adding that deputies who abandoned his administration would be
betraying the country at a time of crisis.
Economy Minister Giulio Tremonti, long a thorn in
Berlusconi's side, refused to answer directly answer a question
on whether he shared the embattled premier's view on the
survival of his government, saying he had nothing to add.
(Reporting by Barry Moody)