ROME Nov 9 Italy's planned financial stability
law will focus on budget control and has few measures to boost
economic growth, a source familiar with the measure said on
Wednesday.
Italian Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi has said he will
resign once the law, which includes urgent reforms demanded by
Italy's European partners, is approved in parliament.
"The amendments to the law will concern mainly control of
spending. There is little on growth. They want to secure the
public accounts," the source said.
