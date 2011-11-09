ROME Nov 9 Italy's planned financial stability law will focus on budget control and has few measures to boost economic growth, a source familiar with the measure said on Wednesday.

Italian Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi has said he will resign once the law, which includes urgent reforms demanded by Italy's European partners, is approved in parliament.

"The amendments to the law will concern mainly control of spending. There is little on growth. They want to secure the public accounts," the source said. (Reporting By Catherine Hornby)