ROME Nov 9 Italian Defence Minister Ignazio La Russa denied the cabinet would meet later on Wednesday to approve changes to the new financial stability law.

Berlusconi has said he will resign once the law, incorporating new measures demanded by Italy's European partners, is passed in parliament. Approval is expected within the next few days.

Earlier, former Industry Minister Claudio Scajola said cabinet would meet at 1730 GMT to approve the changes. However speaking to reporters after a meeting with Berlusconi, La Russa denied that a meeting was planned. (Reporting by Francesca Piscioneri)