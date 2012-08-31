Aug 31 Italian EU harmonised consumer prices (HICP) rose a preliminary 0.2 percent month-on-month in August, with the year-on-year inflation rate easing slightly to 3.5 percent from 3.6 percent in July, data showed on Friday.

The HICP was below the median forecast of +0.3 pct m/m, +3.6 pct y/y in a Reuters survey of analysts.

Official statistics agency ISTAT also reported that the main domestic price index (NIC), rose a preliminary 0.4 percent on the month, and was up 3.2 percent annually, above the median forecast for +0.3 pct m/m, +3.1 pct y/y.

Rising fuel costs drove up the NIC, ISTAT said.

ISTAT gave the following preliminary breakdown:

The EU-harmonised index (HICP):

AUG JULY JUNE Monthly change 0.2 -1.7 0.2 Yr/yr inflation 3.5 3.6 3.6 Index (base 2005=100) 116.7 116.5 118.5

The NIC index: Monthly CPI index rise 0.4 0.1 0.2 Yr-on-yr inflation 3.2 3.1 3.3 Index (base 1995) 106.5 106.1 106.0

- Core inflation (net of fresh food and energy) was running at 2.1 percent y/y on the NIC index in August, down from 2.2 percent in July. No core inflation data is available or the HICP. ISTAT gave the following sector-by-sector breakdown for the NIC index. No such breakdown is supplied for the HICP.

Sector m/m yr/yr

Food -0.1 2.5

Alcoholic drinks, tobacco 0.1 6.3

Clothing -0.2 2.8

Housing, electricity, fuel 0.2 7.1

Domestic goods 0.0 2.1

Health spending 0.0 0.2

Transport 2.7 6.2

Communications 0.4 -0.8

Recreation 0.3 0.7

Education 0.0 2.0

Hotels, restaurants 0.0 2.3

Other goods, services 0.0 2.4