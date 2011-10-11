BEIJING Oct 11 Russian Prime Minister Vladimir Putin said on Tuesday the jailing of Ukrainian former Prime Minister Yulia Tymoshenko could jeopardise a 2009 gas supply deal between the two countries over which she was convicted.

"It is dangerous and counterproductive to cast the entire package of agreements into doubt," Putin told reporters while on a visit to Beijing.

"I don't really understand why they handed her seven years," the Russian prime minister said of Tymoshenko's conviction for abuse of office for striking the deal. (Reporting by Gleb Bryanski, Writing by Douglas Busvine, Editing by Alissa de Carbonnel)