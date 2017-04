Aug 17 Russian fertiliser producer Phosagro said on Monday:

Its Board had recommended a dividend payment of 57 roubles per share (17 roubles per Global Depositary Receipt), or 7.38 billion roubles ($113 million) in total. Phosagro's shareholders will discuss the payment on Oct. 6, the record date for their meeting was set as Aug. 28.

($1 = 65.2975 roubles)