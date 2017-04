Aug 25 Russia's Uralkali said on Tuesday:

* The board of directors has approved a new share buyback for $1.3 billion, or $16 per GDR;

* The buyback to be completed by year-end;

* Aims to buy up to 14 percent of its shares as part of the buyback programme;

* The buyback may result in GDR delisting from LSE. Further company coverage: (Moscow Newsroom)