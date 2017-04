Aug 27 Russia's gold producer Petropavlovsk said on Thursday:

* H1 net loss was at $52 million versus $54 million loss a year ago;

* It reiterated 2015 year-end net debt guidance of $600 million;

* Its H2 gold production is expected to be significantly higher than H1;

* H1 revenue was down 34 percent y/y to $297 million. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Moscow newsroom)