Aug 28 Russia's Nord Gold said on Friday:

* Its Q2 net profit was at $50.4 million, up 3 percent y/y;

* Its board had approved Q2 dividend of 4.12 U.S. cents per share, or $15.4 million in total;

* Nord Gold is on track to reach an upper end of 2015 gold output guidance of 925,000-985,000 troy ounces.