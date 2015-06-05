UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
June 5 Dixy Group :
* Q1 2015 net loss at 140.1 million roubles ($2.5 million) vs net profit of 667 million roubles in Q1 2014
* Q1 EBITDA at 2.8 billion roubles, down 13.1 percent y/y from 3.2 billion roubles in Q1 2014
* Q1 EBITDA margin at 4.4 percent vs 6.5 percent in Q1 2014 Further company coverage: ($1 = 56.2470 roubles)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources