June 10 (Reuters) -

* Russia's Sistema says Q1 2015 net profit at 32.1 billion roubles ($589.42 million) versus 10.4 billion roubles in Q1 2014;

* Sistema says Q1 revenue up 17.1 percent year/year at 167.7 billion roubles;

* Sistema says board recommended dividend of 0.47 roubles per ordinary share or 9.4 roubles per GDR for 2014;

* Sistema says Q1 adjusted net loss at 2.07 billion roubles;

* Sistema says Q1 adjusted OIBDA rises 6.5 percent year/year to 44.6 billion roubles;

* Sistema says corporate centre's net debt at 38.8 billion roubles as of March 31, 2015. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 54.4600 roubles)