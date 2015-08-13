UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Aug 13 Dixy Group :
* Says retail revenue grew 11.6 percent in July, year-on-year, to 22.1 billion roubles ($345.2 million);
* Opened 43 new stores on net basis in July. Further company coverage: ($1 = 64.0165 roubles)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.