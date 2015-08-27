Aug 27 Russia's Lenta Group says:
* H1 net profit rose 10.7 percent, year-on-year, to 3
billion roubles ($44.2 million);
* Adjusted EBITDA at 11.7 billion roubles, up 44.6 percent
year-on-year (H1 2014: 8.1 bln rbls) with a margin of 10.2
percent vs 9.5 percent in H1 2014;
* Maintains store opening guidance for 2015 to open at least
25 hypermarkets;
* The supermarket opening target remains at 10-15
stores;
* Given the volatile consumer environment, the company keeps
its full-year sales growth guidance under review and may revise
it following Q3 operating results;
* Expects capital expenditures to amount to around 35
billion roubles in 2015 compared to a previous forecast of 30
billion roubles.
($1 = 67.8718 roubles)
