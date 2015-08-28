UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Aug 28 Russia's Dixy Group says:
* Q2 net profit fell 27 percent, year-on-year, to 947.3 million roubles ($14.2 million);
* Q2 EBITDA down 3.9 percent, year-on-year, at 4.0 billion roubles;
* Q2 EBITDA margin at 5.9 percent vs 7.3 percent in Q2 2014;
* Q2 revenues rose 19 percent, year-on-year, to 68 billion roubles. Further company coverage: ($1 = 66.8255 roubles) (Moscow Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.