MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - Mar 26
DUBAI, March 26 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Sunday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Oct 23 Magnit says:
* Q3 net profit at 17.988 billion roubles ($289.3 million), up 25.75 percent year-on-year;
* Q3 EBITDA 26.485 billion roubles, up 10 percent year-on-year;
* Q3 EBITDA margin at 11.24 percent vs 12.42 percent in Q3 2014. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 62.1700 roubles) (Moscow Newsroom)
DUBAI, March 26 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Sunday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
WASHINGTON, March 24 New orders for U.S.-made capital goods unexpectedly fell in February, but a surge in shipments amid demand for machinery and electrical equipment supported expectations for an acceleration in business investment in the first quarter.