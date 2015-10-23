Oct 23 Magnit :

* Sales growth in FY 2015 is seen at the lower end of the 26-28 percent forecast range, Chief Executive Officer Sergey Galitskiy told analysts on a conference call on Friday.

* Magnit plans to open more than 1,000 convenience discount stores in 2016 - Galitskiy told analysts.

* Expects to pay around 30-40 percent of net profit in dividends next year. Further company coverage: (Moscow Newsroom)