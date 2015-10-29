UPDATE 3-Investors find some relief in Next's chilly outlook
* Shares rise up to 9.3 pct (Adds detail, CEO comment, updates shares)
(Repeats to attach to alert, no changes to text)
Oct 29 Megafon says:
* Q3 net profit increased by 4 percent y-o-y to 13.3 billion roubles ($208 million)(Reuters poll: 11.8 billion roubles);
* Q3 consolidated revenue increased by 0.3 percent y-o-y to 81.3 billion roubles (Reuters poll: 81.035 billion roubles);
* Q3 OIBDA decreased by 3 percent y-o-y to 36.1 billion roubles (Reuters poll: 35.7 billion roubles);
* Q3 OIBDA margin fell to 44.5 percent versus 46 percent in Q3 2014 (Reuters poll: 44.1 percent);
* "We reiterate our previously announced guidance on revenue for 2015 to be flat... On the back of our strong results we revise the guidance for OIBDA margin to be at or above 41.5 percent." Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 63.9500 roubles) (Moscow Newsroom)
* Shares rise up to 9.3 pct (Adds detail, CEO comment, updates shares)
March 23 Britain's move to leave the European Union is delaying major UK infrastructure projects from tower blocks and power stations to new roads and rail lines, construction and services company Kier Group said on Thursday.