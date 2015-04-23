Retailer Ted Baker's profit rises on strong UK, Europe sales
March 23 Fashion retailer Ted Baker reported on Thursday a 4.4 percent rise in annual pretax profit, as retail sales surged in Britain and the rest of Europe by more than 10 percent.
April 23 Rosneft :
* Russia's Rosneft says board recommends 2014 dividend at 8.21 roubles per share, which constitutes 25 percent of the company IFRS net profit
* Dividend payout for 2013 was at 12.85 roubles per share
* The total amount Rosneft will use for dividend payment will be equal to 87 billion roubles.
* The Board of Directors resolved to call a Rosneft AGSM and hold it in St. Petersburg on June 17, 2015.
* The list of persons entitled to attending the scheduled general shareholders meeting is scheduled to be issued COB May 4, 2015. Further company coverage: (Reporting By Vladimir Soldatkin)
March 23 Britain's Kier Group is on track to meet its full-year expectations, the construction and support services company said on Thursday, as it reported a 4 percent rise in first-half profit and a larger order book.