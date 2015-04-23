April 23 Rosneft :

* Russia's Rosneft says board recommends 2014 dividend at 8.21 roubles per share, which constitutes 25 percent of the company IFRS net profit

* Dividend payout for 2013 was at 12.85 roubles per share

* The total amount Rosneft will use for dividend payment will be equal to 87 billion roubles.

* The Board of Directors resolved to call a Rosneft AGSM and hold it in St. Petersburg on June 17, 2015.

* The list of persons entitled to attending the scheduled general shareholders meeting is scheduled to be issued COB May 4, 2015. Further company coverage: (Reporting By Vladimir Soldatkin)