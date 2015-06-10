June 10 Russian oil producer Lukoil
says:
* Q1 net profit $690 million versus $1.7 billion in Q1 2014;
* Q1 revenues $23.2 billion versus $35.7 billion in Q1 2014;
* Agreed with China's Sinopec on $1.067 billion deal to sell
Lukoil's 50 percent stake in Caspian Investment Resources;
* Closing of deal with Sinopec is subject to requisite
governmental consents and approvals, expected by Dec. 1, 2015;
* Arbitration procedures initiated by Lukoil against Sinopec
in London in February to be suspended for the period until deal
completion.
