June 10 Russian oil producer Lukoil says:

* Q1 net profit $690 million versus $1.7 billion in Q1 2014;

* Q1 revenues $23.2 billion versus $35.7 billion in Q1 2014;

* Agreed with China's Sinopec on $1.067 billion deal to sell Lukoil's 50 percent stake in Caspian Investment Resources;

* Closing of deal with Sinopec is subject to requisite governmental consents and approvals, expected by Dec. 1, 2015;

* Arbitration procedures initiated by Lukoil against Sinopec in London in February to be suspended for the period until deal completion. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: