Aug 18 VTB Chief Financial Officer Herbert Moos told a conference call:

* VTB hopes to make small profit for 2015

* Expects its corporate loan book to grow by up to 10 percent in 2015; retail portfolio to be flat

* Expects cost of risk at end year at below 3 percent

* Ukraine business didn't have material effect on H1 results; doesn't expect it to seriously affect full-year results

* VTB doesn't expect to borrow on external markets in 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

(Reporting by Alexander Winning)