Aug 26 Russia's top bank Sberbank gave updated guidance after reporting second-quarter results. It said:

* Sees 2015 cost of risk at below 3 percent

* 2015 return on equity in high single digits

* 2015 corporate loan growth slightly slower than in banking sector

* 2015 retail loan growth slightly better than for sector

* 2015 core Tier 1 capital adequacy ratio at above 9 pct