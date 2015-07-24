Retailer Ted Baker's profit rises on strong UK, Europe sales
March 23 Fashion retailer Ted Baker reported on Thursday a 4.4 percent rise in annual pretax profit, as retail sales surged in Britain and the rest of Europe by more than 10 percent.
July 24 Russian farming conglomerate Rusagro :
* Says Q2 total revenue increased 16 percent, year-on-year, to 18.78 billion roubles ($323.45 million);
* Sugar division revenue increased 49 percent, year-on-year, to 9.46 billion roubles;
* Meat division revenue decreased 6 percent, year-on-year, to 4.53 billion roubles;
* Oil and fat division revenue decreased 14 percent, year-on-year, to 3.55 billion roubles. ($1 = 58.0620 roubles) Further company coverage:
March 23 Britain's Kier Group is on track to meet its full-year expectations, the construction and support services company said on Thursday, as it reported a 4 percent rise in first-half profit and a larger order book.