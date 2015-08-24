Aug 24 TMK, Russia's largest maker of steel pipes for the oil and gas industry, said on Monday:

* Its Q2 net profit rose 59 percent, quarter-on-quarter, to $47 million versus $30 million in Q1;

* Q2 revenue at $1.16 billion vs $1.13 billion in Q1;

* Q2 adjusted EBITDA at $172 million vs $185 million in Q1;

* TMK expects volumes and margins to remain relatively stable in 2015 compared with 2014.