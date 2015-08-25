Aug 25 Russia's O'Key Group says:
* H1 2015 net profit fell 63.3 percent, year-on-year, to 621
million roubles ($8.93 million) as a result of higher financing
costs and costs related to the forthcoming launch of the
discounter format;
* H1 EBITDA at 4.702 billion roubles, down 3.5 percent from
4.871 billion roubles in H1 2014;
* H1 EBITDA margin at 6.2 percent vs 6.7 percent in H1 2014;
* H1 EBITDA adjusted for discounter costs up 1.6 percent,
year-on-year, at 5.161 billion roubles;
* H1 EBITDA margin excluding discounter costs at 6.8 percent
vs 7.0 percent in H1 2014.
* H1 revenue up 4.4 percent, year-on-year, at 75.885 billion
roubles.
($1 = 69.5700 roubles)
