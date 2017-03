Aug 28 Russia's TransContainer said on Friday:

* H1 net profit was at 1.04 billion roubles ($15.85 million) versus 2.08 billion roubles in H1 of 2014;

* H1 revenue was at 20.01 bln roubles, up 14.1 percent y/y;

* H1 revenue adjusted for cost of third-party services down 1.8 pct to 9.89 bln roubles;

* H1 EBITDA down 31.7 percent y/y to 2.80 bln roubles. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 65.6205 roubles) (Moscow newsroom)