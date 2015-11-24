US STOCKS-Wall St posts sharp gains, fueled by strong consumer data
* Indexes up: Dow 0.73 pct, S&P 0.73 pct, Nasdaq 0.6 pct (Updates to close of U.S. market)
Nov 24 Russia's TMK :
* Posted Q3 net loss of $74 mln after $47 mln net profit in Q2;
* Said Q3 revenue down 21 pct q/q to $917 mln, adjusted EBITDA down 27 pct q/q to $125 mln;
* Said expected a decrease in 2015 overall pipe sales, revenue, EBITDA compared to 2014. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Moscow newsroom)
NEW YORK, March 28 U.S. stocks posted sharp gains on Tuesday, with financial and energy shares surging, as data showed U.S. consumer confidence at a more than 16-year high.