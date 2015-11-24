Nov 24 Russia's TMK :

* Posted Q3 net loss of $74 mln after $47 mln net profit in Q2;

* Said Q3 revenue down 21 pct q/q to $917 mln, adjusted EBITDA down 27 pct q/q to $125 mln;

* Said expected a decrease in 2015 overall pipe sales, revenue, EBITDA compared to 2014. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Moscow newsroom)