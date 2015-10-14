Oct 14 Rusagro :

* State Development Bank VEB says its supervisory board has approved the terms of Razgulay Group's debt restructuring;

* VEB says the deal includes handing over to Rusagro the creditor rights in respect to credit agreements between VEB and Razgulay as well as the sale VEB's shares in Razgulay and Razgulay bonds owned by VEB;

* The deal is expected to close before December 2015. Further company coverage: (Moscow Newsroom)