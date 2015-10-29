METALS-Copper ends week lower as world's top mine restarts
LONDON, March 24 Copper fell on Friday, ending the week 2 percent lower after workers agreed to end a strike at the world's top copper mine in Chile.
Oct 29 Rosneft said in a written reply to Reuters:
* Three blocks it won together with partner ExxonMobil in Mozambique are estimated to contain 'significant hydrocarbon potential with gas prevailing in our forecast'
* LNG export will be primary development case if gas discoveries sufficient
* Believes Mozambique is ideally placed to supply gas to Indian and Asia markets
* Exploration phase is for 4 years and is planned to commence in 2016 Further company coverage: [ ] (Reporting by Katya Golubkova)
SAO PAULO, March 24 Cyrela Brazil Reality SA expects high levels of sales cancellations during the current first quarter, a sign Brazil's largest homebuilder continues to struggle with the impact of a multi-year downturn in domestic construction.