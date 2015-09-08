Sept 8 X5 Retail Group says:
* Stephan DuCharme has decided to step down as CEO of X5
having successfully completed X5's turnaround;
* DuCharme will return to the company's supervisory board as
its chairman, subject to his nomination as a board member being
approved by the company's shareholders at an extraordinary
general meeting to take place in November this year;
* The board has nominated Igor Shekhterman, currently member
of the board, to succeed Stephan DuCharme as CEO of the company.
