Sept 22 Etalon Group :

* Says H1 profit for the period up 137 percent year-on-year at 2.19 billion roubles ($33.16 million);

* Consolidated revenue increased 25 percent year-on-year to 18.15 billion roubles;

* Revenue from residential real estate development up 56 percent year-on-year at 13.9 billion roubles;

* EBITDA up 89 percent year-on-year at 3.17 billion roubles;

* Says it is on track to deliver 500,000 square metres of residential net sellable area in 2015.