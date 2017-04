Oct 13 Etalon Group Ltd :

* Says new contract sales rose 20 percent in the third quarter, year-on-year, to 11.392 billion roubles ($182.84 million);

* New sales rose 15 percent year-on-year to 121,522 square metres;

* New sales rose 15 percent year-on-year to 121,522 square metres;

* Average apartment price up 10 percent, year-on-year, at 102,417 roubles per square metre.($1 = 62.3050 roubles)