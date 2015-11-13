Nov 13 Dixy Group :

* Total retail revenue rose 19.2 percent in October, year-on-year, to 23.2 billion roubles ($348.10 million);

* In January-October, revenues were up 19.8 percent, year-on-year, at 219.2 billion roubles;

* Opened (net) 443 stores in the first ten months of 2015, of which 35 stores in October alone. Further company coverage: ($1 = 66.6475 roubles) (Moscow Newsroom)