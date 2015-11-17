Nov 17 Mobile TeleSystems (MTS)
says:
* Raises 2015 revenue growth forecast to more than 4 percent
from over 2 percent;
* Confirms 2015 OIBDA margin forecast of more than 40
percent;
* The board will consider new dividend policy in spring
2016;
* Q3 net profit fell 6.6 percent year-on-year to 14.39
billion roubles ($219.6 million);
* Q3 OIBDA fell 1.9 percent year-on-year to 48.02 billion
roubles;
* Q3 revenue rose 7.4 percent year-on-year to 115.03 billion
roubles;
* Q3 OIBDA margin at 41.7 percent versus 45.7 percent in Q3
2014.
Further company coverage:
($1 = 65.5300 roubles)
(Moscow Newsroom)