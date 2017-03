Nov 18 Novolipetsk Steel (NLMK) says:

* The board has recommended paying 1.95 roubles ($0.0300) per share in dividends following the first nine months of 2015.

* Earlier paid 0.93 roubles per share after six months and 1.64 roubles per share after the first quarter. Further company coverage: ($1 = 64.9000 roubles) (Moscow Newsroom)