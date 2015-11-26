EMERGING MARKETS-Rating downgrade hits S.Africa; EM stocks fall

By Karin Strohecker LONDON, April 4 A credit rating downgrade ramped up pressure on South Africa's assets on Tuesday, sending the rand tumbling and bond yields rising as political turmoil in the country exacerbated investors' overall caution towards riskier assets. South Africa's rand weakened 1 percent against the dollar in its seventh straight session in the red, having lost nearly 12 percent since last Monday when President Jacob Zuma ordered respected Finance M