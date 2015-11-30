PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - March 23
Nov 30 Aeroflot says:
* Net profit in January-September of 2015 was 1.8 billion roubles ($27 million) versus net loss of 3.6 billion roubles in 9m 2014;
* Revenues rose 30.8 percent year-on-year to 309.5 billion roubles;
* EBITDA up 103.1 percent year-on-year to 47.8 billion roubles;
* Net debt stood at 161.9 billion roubles as of Sept. 30, up 10.3 percent from Dec. 31, 2014. Further company coverage: ($1 = 66.7650 roubles) (Moscow Newsroom)
