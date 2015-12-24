UPDATE 1-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on April 5
April 5 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 5 points higher on Wednesday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures up 0.3 percent ahead of the cash market open.
Dec 24 Ros Agro PLC (Rusagro) :
* says was unable to agree with the seller on the final terms of the transaction;
* says the contract has been terminated and all purchased assets are returned to the seller;
* says as part of this transaction, it has not suffered any financial losses. Further company coverage: (Reporting by Moscow newsroom)
April 5 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Gurnet Point L.P. enters into agreement to acquire Innocoll Holdings Plc