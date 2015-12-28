Dec 28 Russian billionaire Alisher Usmanov, in an interview to state Rossiya-24 television, says:

* "I would recommend our management buy more rather than sell Norilsk Nickel. We are interested in earning money on equity stakes. Control of this company belongs to other companies. Therefore, we will follow the development of this company, it pays a pretty good dividend yield. I think we will increase, we can go up to five (percent)... We have not made this decision yet."

* "Yota, as a subsidiary (of Megafon), can use Megafon infrastructure. The next step will be a merger of the two companies within Megafon infrastructure... In a couple of years we will have a certain result."

* "Our investment in the Chinese assets can be divided into strategic and financial. For example, we have made quite large investments in smartphone maker Xiaomi at the beginning of the creation of the company. Today it's almost the number one in China. The second company - online marketplace JD.com. There we have made quite serious investments... These are our strategic investments. Internet retailer Alibaba is a financial (investment), because we have been largely exiting this company. We have increased the initial investment by 5-6 times."

* "At the same time we are making tentative investments in the Indian market. We believe in these markets and in the growth of these economies. I am sure we will be successful in these projects." (Reporting by Diana Asonova)