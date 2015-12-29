Dec 29 Russia-focused agrochemical company Eurohem:

* says its EuroChem Northwest subsidiary has signed a loan agreement with a club of banks for the SACE-covered project financing of an ammonia project in Russia;

* says the loan is structured as a non-recourse 13.5-year project finance facility worth 557 million euros ($609 million)($1 = 0.9152 euros) (Reporting by Moscow newsroom)