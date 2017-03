Dec 30 Russia's TMK:

* says completed a deal with VTB bank to raise around 10 billion roubles ($137 million) by selling its shares;

* says has a right to buy the shares back;

* says the funds will be used to reduce debt by repaying bank loans in 2016. ($1 = 72.8525 roubles)