Jan 20 Russia's MD Medical Group :

* says total number of deliveries up 13 pct yr/yr at 1,423 in Q4;

* says total number of in-patient treatments up 20 pct yr/yr at 13,464 in Q4;

* says total number of out-patient treatments up 17 pct yr/yr at 313,805 in Q4. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Moscow newsroom)