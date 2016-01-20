BRIEF-Russia's LSR Group says Q1 new contract sales down
* Q1 new contract sales amounted to 140 thousand square metres
Jan 20 Russia's MD Medical Group :
* says total number of deliveries up 13 pct yr/yr at 1,423 in Q4;
* says total number of in-patient treatments up 20 pct yr/yr at 13,464 in Q4;
* says total number of out-patient treatments up 17 pct yr/yr at 313,805 in Q4. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Moscow newsroom)
LONDON, April 13 Britain's largest energy supplier Centrica could face a more than 100 million pound ($125 million) hit to its bottom line after announcing an extension to an outage at its Rough storage field, analysts said.