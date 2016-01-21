Jan 21 Transcontainer says:

* Rail container transportation volumes in Russia for Q4 of 2015 decreased by 5.3 percent, year-on-year, to 354.3 thousand twenty-foot equivalent units (TEU);

* In Q4, the Russian container transportation market declined by 5.2 percent, year-on-year, compared to a 10.8 percent year-on-year drop in Q3 2015;

* The company's market share remained flat at 45.9 percent compared to 46.0 percent in the fourth quarter of 2014;

* The firm's rail container transportation volumes for 2015 amounted to 1,390 thousand TEU, down 5.3 percent from 1,467 thousand TEU in 2014, while the total rail container transportation market in Russia fell by 8.0 percent.